Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC Has $69.98 Million Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,582 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sunrun comprises 64.1% of Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC owned 0.51% of Sunrun worth $69,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $26,682,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sunrun by 804.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. UBS Group downgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

In related news, Director Alan Ferber sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $905,010.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,978.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $4,127,609.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,317,591 shares of company stock worth $89,963,568. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RUN opened at $83.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,092.52 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.