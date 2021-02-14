Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC Sells 29,200 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the period. Chegg makes up 9.0% of Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Chegg worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Chegg by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 49.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Chegg by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 89,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

In other news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,287,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,240,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CHGG opened at $113.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.55, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $113.96.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

