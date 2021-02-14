MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Up 18.1% Over Last Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.85 or 0.00031468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $158.96 million and approximately $826,405.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.57 or 0.00452539 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004483 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,061.55 or 0.02249387 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 85.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,704,174 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.