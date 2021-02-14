MimbleWimbleCoin Price Hits $15.17 on Major Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $15.17 or 0.00030860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $162.37 million and approximately $677,716.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.98 or 0.00492278 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004659 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.22 or 0.02940109 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,703,966 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

