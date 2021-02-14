Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Mimecast in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $1,460,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,080,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,104,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $1,083,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,771,950. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Mimecast by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37. Mimecast has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 179.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

