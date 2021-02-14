MINDOL Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. One MINDOL coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular exchanges. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $56.62 million and approximately $353,968.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MINDOL has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.30 or 0.00480436 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00031226 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,177.49 or 0.02404188 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 75.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

MINDOL Coin Trading

MINDOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

