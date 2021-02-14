MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Short Interest Update

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the January 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

MNBEY traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.41. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579. MinebeaMitsumi has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.13.

Get MinebeaMitsumi alerts:

About MinebeaMitsumi

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for MinebeaMitsumi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MinebeaMitsumi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.