MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Short Interest Update

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the January 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
MNBEY traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.41. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579. MinebeaMitsumi has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.13.
About MinebeaMitsumi
