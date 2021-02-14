Minereum Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 39.2% against the dollar. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $230,234.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Minereum

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,388,733 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

