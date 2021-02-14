Mining Core Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $25,829.00 (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mining Core Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Mining Core Coin has a total market cap of $58,469.01 and $25,829.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mining Core Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00054661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.84 or 0.00271495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00085900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00089798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00098818 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00185256 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,369.68 or 0.89309320 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 tokens. The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

Buying and Selling Mining Core Coin

Mining Core Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mining Core Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mining Core Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mining Core Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mining Core Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.