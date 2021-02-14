MintCoin (MINT) Trading 153% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One MintCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MintCoin has a total market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $62.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MintCoin has traded up 153% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MintCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00044403 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000194 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000087 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MintCoin (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.