MintCoin Trading 508.8% Higher This Week (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 65.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. MintCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and $448.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MintCoin has traded up 508.8% against the US dollar. One MintCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00040291 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

