MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Hits Market Cap of $545,736.18

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. One MintMe.com Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $545,736.18 and $391.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,009.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,830.88 or 0.03735791 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $221.81 or 0.00452587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $691.40 or 0.01410753 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.03 or 0.00540778 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.23 or 0.00482009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00034815 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.92 or 0.00340585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002825 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.