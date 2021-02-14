MintMe.com Coin Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $516,098.10 and approximately $370.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,347.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,688.36 or 0.03642839 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.48 or 0.00415290 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $629.50 or 0.01358224 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.71 or 0.00476213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $205.46 or 0.00443311 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00029806 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00286207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002982 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

