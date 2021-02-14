Mirror Protocol Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for about $4.56 or 0.00009366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $155.97 million and $10.41 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.66 or 0.00280425 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00090671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00079134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00097508 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00185074 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,169,568 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.