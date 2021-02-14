Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Market Capitalization Hits $6.69 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $30,710.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be bought for $362.84 or 0.00778465 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00054053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00268610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00083878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00075413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00091957 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00192744 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,046.10 or 0.83771838 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 18,432 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.