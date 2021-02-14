Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Reaches $362.67 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be purchased for about $362.67 or 0.00746468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $44,905.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00055419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.73 or 0.00270501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00086013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00088838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00096128 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,052.86 or 0.91150789 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00184933 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 18,432 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

