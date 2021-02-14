Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Market Capitalization Achieves $7.12 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $124,539.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be bought for about $28.89 or 0.00061534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00267411 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00084324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00074707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00090792 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00191404 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,371.64 or 0.85975239 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 246,463 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

