Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Hits $628.92

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $575,499.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be bought for approximately $628.92 or 0.01287482 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00276906 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00084543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00092104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00100882 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,195.54 or 0.90474374 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00185314 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 11,170 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.