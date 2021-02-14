Mirrored ProShares VIX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $44,821.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $44,821.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be purchased for $14.40 or 0.00029556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.66 or 0.00280425 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00090671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00079134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00097508 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00185074 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 404,394 tokens. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

