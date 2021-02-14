Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Tops $43.84 on Top Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $6.26 million and $186,919.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be purchased for approximately $43.84 or 0.00089687 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.00 or 0.00278190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00092390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00083396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00098722 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060640 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,402.09 or 0.90828513 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 142,686 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

