Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Short Interest Update

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 639,300 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the January 14th total of 996,300 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MIRM shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Ian Clements acquired 2,470 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,966.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,852.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,637.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 227,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 60,950 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,183,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,271. The stock has a market cap of $540.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

