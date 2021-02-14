Mixin Price Tops $188.66 on Exchanges (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for $188.66 or 0.00404186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $100.44 million and $242,455.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mixin has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,372 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

