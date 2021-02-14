Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,489,000 after buying an additional 131,558 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,925,000 after buying an additional 236,896 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,593,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,500,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.54.

MOH stock opened at $216.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.27. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

