Monero (XMR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.67 Billion

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, Monero has traded up 55.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $230.83 or 0.00473661 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and $1.67 billion worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000748 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,839,685 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

