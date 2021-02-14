MonetaryUnit Price Hits $0.0117 on Major Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $20,558.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 53.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009017 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001578 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001885 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00150099 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 214,086,700 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.