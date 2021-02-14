Monkey Project Price Tops $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 53.4% higher against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $76,099.06 and approximately $39.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,990,820 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

