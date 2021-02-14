Montag & Caldwell LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Montag & Caldwell LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.4% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,232.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,198.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,821,158.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

