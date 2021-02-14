Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to report sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. Moody’s also posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,576,000 after purchasing an additional 83,342 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,186,000 after acquiring an additional 207,918 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,150,000 after acquiring an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,771,000 after acquiring an additional 82,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s stock opened at $278.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Moody’s has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.