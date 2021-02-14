Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Boosted by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 2.3% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.35% of Moody’s worth $737,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 207,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,256,000 after buying an additional 118,183 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 37,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.67. 910,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,031. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.16. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.