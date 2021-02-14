Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Increased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 132.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,183 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up approximately 3.7% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.11% of Moody’s worth $60,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCO stock opened at $278.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.16. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

