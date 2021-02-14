More Coin (MORE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,595.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. More Coin has a market cap of $73,201.36 and approximately $5,595.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00068021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.97 or 0.00975524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00051289 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.49 or 0.05190438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00018162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000182 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

MORE is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

