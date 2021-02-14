Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Lifted by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1,282.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 2.5% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

