Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in January

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the January 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.0 days.

Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 603. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $13.96.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

