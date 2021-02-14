Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in January

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the January 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.0 days.
Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 603. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $13.96.
About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.