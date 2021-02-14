Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the January 14th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Motion Acquisition stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Motion Acquisition has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $11.75.

Get Motion Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motion Acquisition stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 122,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.85% of Motion Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Motion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.