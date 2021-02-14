Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.57.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $181.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 66.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $442,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $37,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

