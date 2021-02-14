Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,322,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 200,030 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises 2.9% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of Motorola Solutions worth $225,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $181.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.45.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.57.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

