MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,010 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct makes up 2.3% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.84% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $86,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Peller sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $155,320.98. Insiders sold 21,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,723 in the last three months. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $84.72 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $87.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average of $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

