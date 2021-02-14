MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSGN. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Macquarie raised MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the third quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 189.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

MSGN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 369,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.30. MSG Networks has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $18.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

