mStable USD (MUSD) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One mStable USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $44.33 million and $426,048.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,842.34 or 1.00008860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040288 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00094372 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013691 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 44,262,228 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

Buying and Selling mStable USD

mStable USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.