MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,241 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $39,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.58 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.