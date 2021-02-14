Multiplier (MXX) Trading Up 205% This Week

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Multiplier token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $48.18 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded up 205% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 411,997,940 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,401,731 tokens. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Multiplier Token Trading

Multiplier can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

