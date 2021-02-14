Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Acquires 29,430 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,430 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.7% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,887,000 after buying an additional 143,779 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,645,000 after buying an additional 613,967 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,516,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,419,000 after buying an additional 572,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,168,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,895,000 after buying an additional 761,980 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

PFE opened at $34.72 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.