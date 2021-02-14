Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys 9,735 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142,130 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,417,000 after buying an additional 2,066,948 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $76,108,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $43,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

NYSE:COP opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $59.55.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

