Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies comprises about 2.4% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.44.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,628 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TRV opened at $145.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

