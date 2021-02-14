Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $213.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The company has a market capitalization of $142.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

