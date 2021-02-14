Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Autoliv makes up 2.4% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Autoliv worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,899,000 after buying an additional 169,617 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 848.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after buying an additional 283,861 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after buying an additional 138,737 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SEB Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.94.

NYSE ALV opened at $94.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $95.93.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

