Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $5.70 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.8% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $127.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.18.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 810,610 shares of company stock worth $107,154,706. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

