Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $7.78 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,089 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 3.9% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 154.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,703,000 after buying an additional 928,437 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,186,000 after buying an additional 436,897 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Target by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,104,000 after purchasing an additional 434,052 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,218,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 204.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,943,000 after purchasing an additional 315,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $191.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.07. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.48.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

