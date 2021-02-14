Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,655 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $254.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.40 and its 200 day moving average is $225.64. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $258.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.