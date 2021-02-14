Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752,328 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,935,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after purchasing an additional 462,211 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 176.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 710,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 453,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,147,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,806 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.